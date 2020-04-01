BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The IHSA has settled on an ultimatum of sorts for spring sports in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Either school will begin on May 1, or spring sports will be canceled.
It was not previously known how long a potential season could be delayed. The IHSA also announced it will be waiving the length-of-season rules so that a hypothetical season can extend all the way through June.
However, with that extension came another deadline: no July athletics. As in, the IHSA season will put a hard cap on the amount of time the spring competition schedule can be slid back.
The IHSA's announcement came with other guidelines for things ranging from non-school team (i.e. club team) participation to an elaborated explanation of its plans for the state tournament. [IHSA FAQ]
Currently in the state of Illinois, all schools have been ordered to remain closed through April 30 in concordance with the shelter-in-place decree.