(WAND)-- The IHSA Super-Sectionals took place Monday night as four different teams from central Illinois competed for a chance to make it to the State Semifinals. 

Below are the four games the WAND Sports team made it out to:

Meridian 47, Steeleville 68

Teutopolis 18, Nashville 44

Monticello 62, Bloomington Central Catholic 44

SHG 60, East St. Louis 50

