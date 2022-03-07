(WAND)-- The IHSA Super-Sectionals took place Monday night as four different teams from central Illinois competed for a chance to make it to the State Semifinals.
Below are the four games the WAND Sports team made it out to:
Meridian 47, Steeleville 68
Teutopolis 18, Nashville 44
Monticello 62, Bloomington Central Catholic 44
SHG 60, East St. Louis 50
