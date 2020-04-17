BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Coaches, players and parents will get a clearer picture of how the governor's Friday announcement affects their spring seasons when the IHSA meets this coming Tuesday.
Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an order that all school buildings are to remain closed through the end of the academic year, with instruction occurring via distance learning where applicable.
From the IHSA release: "The cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year. More information will be provided following Tuesday's Board meeting."
WAND's Mark Pearson spoke with executive director Craig Anderson last week about possible scenarios for teams.
For more information including FAQs on the COVID-19 situation, visit the IHSA website.