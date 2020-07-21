Ever since the IHSA announced it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health for guidance, there's been uncertainty across central Illinois.
Today, the IHSA tweeted out an update to all players, coaches and fans.
The tweet said "The IHSA will take part in discussions with leaders from IDPH & ISBE on July 24. We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports. As a result, we have postponed the IHSA Board Meeting scheduled for July 22 until July 29."
