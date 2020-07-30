Getting a shot clock implemented by the IHSA has been discussed for quite some time.
This year though, the movement is gaining momentum thanks to the Shot Clock Warriors Working Committee.
The committee is made up of boys and girls basketball coaches from across the state of Illinois.
In a recent study conducted by this committee, 870 coaches voted on if they would want a shot clock or not and 622 of them voted yes to having one which is over 71 percent.
There is no specific timetable for the committee as they say they plan to work diligently to make sure it's done right the first time.
