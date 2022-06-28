CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman held a roundtable discussion for media members Tuesday afternoon in Champaign, IL. to discuss the latest in Illini athletics.
Talking points ranged from former Illini center Kofi Cockburn having his jersey raised to the banners to Whitman's views on college football playoff expansion.
Whitman also addressed topics on NIL policies, where he sees the state of college athletics being in five years, and what he does everyday to support the coaches he hires.
