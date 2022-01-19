CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini have added a transfer mid-season.
Dain Dainja, who played in Baylor's first three games this season, is now with Illinois.
Dainja is 6'9" 270 pounds and has a wingspan of 7 feet, 7 inches!
Out of high school, he was ranked the 52nd overall recruit by ESPN.
Now although Dainja will practice and train immediately with the Illini he won't be eligible to play in a game until the start of the 2022-2023 season.
