IRVING, Texas (WAND) — The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including former Fighting Illini Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice. This year's ballot features 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.
Eighteen former Illini are currently enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, with linebacker Dana Howard (2018) and defensive tackle Moe Gardner (2022) as the most recent inductees. Howard and Gardner joined 16 previously selected Fighting Illini in the hall of fame, including college football legends Red Grange (inducted 1951) and Dick Butkus (inducted 1983).
The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.
2024 Illinois College Football Hall of Fame Candidates
LB Kevin Hardy, Illinois: 1995 Butkus Award winner and consensus First Team All-American with 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three interceptions ... Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Illini to two bowl berths ... Team captain started 45 games (second all-time among Illini LBs) and ranks fifth all-time at Illinois in sacks (18) and eighth TFL (38) ... Chosen by Jacksonville as the No. 2 pick in the 1996 NFL draft.
LB Simeon Rice, Illinois: Two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection ... Holds conference and school record for career sacks (44.5) and Illini record for career tackles for loss (69) ... Set school record for single-season sacks (16) ... Chosen by Arizona as the No. 3 pick in the 1996 NFL draft.
Illini in the College Football Hall of Fame (18)
- Alex Agase, G (inducted 1963)
- Bob Blackman, coach (inducted 1987)
- Al Brosky, DB (inducted 1998)
- Dick Butkus, LB (inducted 1983)
- Chuck Carney, WR (inducted 1966)
- J.C. Caroline, RB (inducted 1980)
- Pete Elliot, coach (inducted 1993)
- Moe Gardner, DT (inducted 2022)
- Jim Grabowski, RB (inducted 1995)
- Harold "Red" Grange, RB (inducted 1951)
- Edward K. Hall, coach (inducted 1951)
- Dana Howard, LB (inducted 2018)
- Bart Macomber, RB (inducted 1972)
- Bernie Shively, G (inducted 1982)
- David Williams, WR (inducted 2005)
- George W. Woodruff, coach (inducted 1963)
- Claude "Buddy" Young, RB (inducted 1968)
- Robert Zuppke, coach (inducted 1951)
