Illini assistants Antigua and Coleman accept jobs with Kentucky

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- There has been a lot of rumors and speculation swirling around but today it became official.
Illinois assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Ron "Chin" Coleman have accepted jobs with Kentucky.
Both Antigua and Coleman started with Illinois in 2017 and have been massive in helping turn the program around.
Head Coach Brad Underwood released a statement this afternoon saying, "Orlando and Chin have been instrumental in the building of this program from day one, and they deserve a lot of credit for the success that we’ve experienced."
Underwood continued, "they are dear friends who I’ll miss working alongside each day, and I am grateful for the impact they’ve had on my life, which is bigger than basketball. All the best to Coach O and Coach Chin from the Fighting Illini.”
