CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman looks to be staying in Champaign.
Today it was announced that the UI Board of Trustees approved a four-year extension for Whitman that would go through June of 2028.
Whitman, who is currently in his seventh year with Illinois, was hired back in February of 2016.
