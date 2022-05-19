Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 86F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.