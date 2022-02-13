CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- After a tough loss on Tuesday to Purdue, the Illini looked to get back into the win column.
13th ranked Illinois hosted rival Northwestern at the State Farm Center.
The Illini played an outstanding first half shooting 50 percent from the field including 9-16 from beyond the arc. Illinois led 44-30 at halftime.
The second half was a different story. Turnovers and poor shooting allowed the Wildcats to cut the lead to one. But the Illini would prevail.
They'd regain control of the game and would go on to defeat Northwestern, 73-66.
Kofi Cockburn notched another double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds. He has now tied Skip Thoren's Illinois record of 41 career double-doubles.
Alfonso Plummer tied for a game-high 19 points and freshman RJ Melendez impressed off the bench. He played 17 minutes and tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
The Illini have a tough road test awaiting them. Illinois will play at Rutgers on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.