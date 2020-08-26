ORLANDO, Fla. (WAND) -- Levi Cobb is a man of many hats. Quite literally.
He has worn detective hats, construction helmets and ball caps on his commercial, TV and movie shoots in addition to his role as founder of Fundamental Training Academy in the Orlando area.
Now the man who was several times a stand in for Michael Jordan on Gatorade and Wheaties commercials is wearing a new hat: community bridge builder.
The 1980 Illinois basketball alumnus is using his platform in the community to help a growing problem he sees between teenagers and law enforcement, in addition to the added frustration of COVID-19.
In this two-part WAND Sports feature story, Cobb shares about:
1) The Youth Basketball Summit
2) Memories of a young Lou Henson, who Cobb played for from 1976-80. Includes stories of the fiery side of Coach Henson in the rivalry series with Missouri's Norm Stewart and Indiana's Bob Knight.
