Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gavitt Games were canceled last season.
This upcoming season though, they're back on and the Illini get Marquette.
It will be a road game for Illinois on November 15th.
This is the sixth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.
The Big East and Big Ten split the series 4-4 from 2015 to 2017 but in 2018 and 2019, the Big Ten won by a 5-3 margin.
Other Gavitt Games include...
Providence at Wisconsin
Seton Hall at Michigan
Creighton at Nebraska
Michigan State at Butler
St John’s at Indiana
Ohio State at Xavier
Rutgers at DePaul
