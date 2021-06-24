Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gavitt Games were canceled last season.

This upcoming season though, they're back on and the Illini get Marquette.

It will be a road game for Illinois on November 15th.

This is the sixth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Big East and Big Ten split the series 4-4 from 2015 to 2017 but in 2018 and 2019, the Big Ten won by a 5-3 margin.

Other Gavitt Games include...

Providence at Wisconsin

Seton Hall at Michigan

Creighton at Nebraska

Michigan State at Butler

St John’s at Indiana

Ohio State at Xavier

Rutgers at DePaul

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.