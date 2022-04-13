GIFFORD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini men's basketball program held a record-setting event last night.
It's the biggest single day Coaches versus Cancer get-together ever!
Over 11,000 people were there including Illini head coach Brad Underwood, Lon Kruger and Bill Self who is coming off of a national title just last week.
According to the National Association of Basketball Coaches, since 1993, coaches have raised over 140 million dollars for the American Cancer Society.
