CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini Basketball program will reap tons of benefits by the IHSA Boys Basketball State Tournament coming back to Champaign.
The tournament will allow players to see University of Illinois's facilities while competing.
Head men's basketball coach Brad Underwood shares the example of the famous Flyin' Illini team, of which the top six players each played at then-Assembly Hall during their high school careers.
