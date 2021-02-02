Illini battle, earn a victory in overtime on the road against Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAND) -- It wasn't pretty but then again, when is a Big Ten win ever pretty.
This was a battle from start to finish. The largest lead by either team was just seven.
The Illini trailed by seven at the half but were able to battle back and send this game to overtime. Illinois outscored Indiana 7-3 in OT and earned a tough road, Big Ten win, 75-71.
Kofi Cockburn added another double-double to his resume racking up 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Ayo Dosunmu added 10 points.
But, the game changer today, Trent Frazier. The senior guard tallied 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
This game against the Hoosiers was the Illini's first road contest since January 7th.
Illinois will now turn their focus to Wisconsin. The Illini host the Badgers this Saturday.
