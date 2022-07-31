CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - We are less than a month away from the college football season kicking off.
Illinois is set to host Wyoming on Aug. 27 during a week 0 game. Not only will the Illini be showing off their play on the national stage but also their new turf.
Zuppke Field got a major facelift over the summer. The new playing surface is 180 thousand square feet.
The team is looking to break it in as the season opener approaches.
