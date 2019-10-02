ROSEMONT, Ill. (WAND) -- Head coach Brad Underwood spoke about it in his morning press conference. Players Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Trent Frazier exuded it as they walked from TV appearances to roundtable interviews.
This Illini basketball team has a different vibe than the first two appearances at Big Ten Media Day under head coach Brad Underwood.
The national media has bought in to the potential for a significant jump in Year Three under Underwood -- with the likes of NCAA.com's Andy Katz picking Illinois No. 4 in the Big Ten, which hasn't happened in nine years dating back to the 2010-11 season.
In this WAND Sports report on location in Rosemont, Gordon Voit talks with sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu about being named Preseason First Team All- Big Ten, plus he takes a trip to visit one of Dosunmu's former teammates Adam Miller, a Top 35 national prospect who plays at Morgan Park High School on the South Side of Chicago.