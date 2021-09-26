DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Following Illinois' tough loss to Purdue on Saturday, Head Coach Bret Bielema had a message for fans of the program.
With the Illini being 1-4 on the year, he wants fans and supporters of the program to understand that rebuilding this program will not happen overnight. Results will come, but not in the form of a stellar first season.
