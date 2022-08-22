ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's game week for high school football teams in our area.
We continue previewing a team a day and today, we focus in on ALAH.
The Knights went 5-5 last season with a playoff appearance in Class 2A.
The hopes and goals are beyond just getting into the postseason this year.
ALAH will be led by Illini commit Kaden Feagin, who wants to leave his high school career on a high note.
