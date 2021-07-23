INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WAND-TV) -- Under first-year Head Coach Bret Bielema, the Illini football team is rebuilding its brand for both on and off the field.
This includes building trust and creating a family environment among the team.
Illini players Doug Kramer, Owen Carney and Vederian Lowe talked with WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson and Sports Director Mark Pearson to discuss how Bielema is putting family and trust at the forefront of creating a successful first year.
