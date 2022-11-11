CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini men's basketball team welcomed Kansas City to the State Farm Center.
Illinois started slow before cruising to a big win.
The Roos were tied with the Illini 11-11 with 10 minutes left in the first half but it was all Illinois from there. The Illini defeated Kansas City, 86-48.
Illinois was led by Dain Dainja who had a team-high 20 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.
Terrence Shannon Jr. tallied 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Jayden Epps added 12 points off the bench.
The Illini are now 2-0 this season and will host Monmouth on Monday at 8:00 PM.
