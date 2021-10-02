CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After starting off the season with a win against Nebraska, the Illini fell in four straight games.
That losing streak ended today as the Illini took down Charlotte 24-14 at Memorial Stadium thanks to strong performances by the defense and by starting running back Chase Brown.
Brown, who returned from injury Saturday, ran the ball 26 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns.
His longest run on the day included an 80-yard touchdown rush down the Charlotte sideline at the end of the third quarter.
Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, the Illini secured three sacks, forced one fumble and picked off the ball once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.