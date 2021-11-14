CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Just a week after taking down a top-25 opponent on the road in Minnesota, Illini Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Illini through 2024, per an Illini Athletics Communications press release.
Walters' new contract will move his compensation to third in the Big Ten and into the top-10 nationally among defensive coordinators.
Under Walters, the Illinois defense has made a 13.3 points per game improvement from last year, the second best improvement in the country.
Illinois' defense has been stellar this year with the exception of a few games. However, Illinois' defense was crucial in their wins over ranked Penn State and Minnesota, both top-25 teams at the time.
"It's hard to state the impact Ryan has had on the defensive side of the ball and our whole program," Bielema said in the press release. "Our players feed off his energy and teaching, and he has a tremendous feel for the game when he's calling it. His leadership, combined with the proven minds in the defensive staff room, have allowed him to create the Illinois defense, not a scheme that has been done in the past. I'm grateful that our administration, led by Josh Whitman, was able to get in front of this and reward Ryan for the tremendous impact he's had and is going to have in the future here at Illinois."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.