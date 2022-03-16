CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- In less than 48 hours, the Illini will be taking on Chattanooga in the Round of 64.
Today, the team met up at Flightstar and boarded their flight for Pittsburgh.
Illinois and the Mocs are scheduled to tip-off at 5:50 PM on Friday at PPG Paints Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.