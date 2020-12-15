CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini have said all season that Big Ten play is what matters to this team.
Illinois proved they meant that tonight after a dominate performance against Minnesota, 92-65.
Big man Kofi Cockburn led the way by tallying 13 rebounds and posting a career-high 33 points.
Illini freshman Andre Curbelo continues to impress. Listen to this stat line; nine points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Illinois outscored Minnesota in the point 48-14 and held the Gophers to 27.5% shooting from the field.
The Illini's 27 point win ties for their widest-margin of victory in a Big Ten opener, last set in 1984.
Illinois will hit the road for their next game on Sunday against 19th ranked Rutgers.
