CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- When Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn withdrew from the NBA Draft and returned to campus, Illini fans knew they had one of the best duos in the nation.
Today's announcement further confirmed their thinking.
Both Dosunmu and Cockburn have been named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List.
This is an award that's presented annually to the player of the year in college basketball.
Illinois is just one of nine schools in the country and the only Big Ten team with two student-athletes on the prestigious list.
The Illini will start their season on Wednesday afternoon against North Carolina A&T.
