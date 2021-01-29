CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- Junior Ayo Dosunmu put up 16 points in the first 16 minutes of Friday night's game against No. 7 Iowa ( 12-4, 6-3) as No. 19 Illinois (11-5, 7-3) took down the visiting Hawkeyes 80-75.
Dosunmu ended Tuesday's game with 25 points as senior Trent Frazier put up 24 points in 38 minutes played.
The Illini did not see heavy contribution from either Kofi Cockburn or Giorgi Bezhanishvili as both had trouble defending inside the paint, but were aided in their victory by a 50-percent field goal percentage and a 42-percent three point percentage.
The Illini will take on Indiana in Bloomington on Tuesday at 8 PM CT.
