CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini took on Nebraska Thursday night without superstar guard Ayo Dosunmu who was scratched from the lineup after suffering a facial injury in Illinois' previous game against Michigan State.
It was also senior night for the team but it was the young stars who stood out!
Adam Miller scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half and Andre Curbelo was just two assists shy of a triple-double.
Kofi Cockburn added 24 points and seven rebounds as the Illini out-rebounded Nebraska by seven on their way to a 86-70 win.
Illinois will now look ahead to Saturday as they travel to Madison to take on 23rd ranked Wisconsin!
