CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team hosted Purdue in one of the program's biggest games in the past decade.
But, Illinois would fall to the Boilermakers, 31-24.
The Illini had 12 penalties worth 121 yards.
With the loss, Illinois no longer controls their own destiny.
The Illini will play at Michigan on Saturday.
