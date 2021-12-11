CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illini welcomed undefeated and 11th ranked Arizona to town.
Coming into today’s game, Illinois is 3-0 against the Wildcats in Champaign.
That streak was snapped tonight as Arizona picked up the road win, 83-79.
Only four players of the ten that played for the Illini scored.
Kofi Cockburn had 13, Jacob Grandison tallied 14, Alfonso Plummer ended with 25 and Trent Frazier scored a team-high 27.
Illinois hung right with Arizona, even leading the Wildcats in the first half by as many as 13.
Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin finished with a game-high 30 points.
The Illini were out-rebounded for the second time all season. The other was against Cincinnati. Each game resulted in a loss.
Adding to the tough loss is another tough loss, as Head Coach Brad Underwood announced that guard Austin Hutcherson will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Illinois will look to get back in the win column next Saturday at home against St. Francis (PA).
