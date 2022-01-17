CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini were unbeaten in conference play until today.
Purdue defeated Illinois at the State Farm Center, 96-88 in double overtime.
The Boilermakers had five players in double figures including Sasha Stefanovic who had a team-high 22 points including five three-pointers.
The Illini's Alfonso Plummer had a game-high 24 points.
Although Illinois suffered their first Big Ten loss of the seasons a few positives came out of the game.
First and foremost, Andre Curbelo returned to the floor. He hadn't played since the Kansas State game back on November 23rd. Curbelo tallied 20 points and had zero turnovers.
Secondly, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk had to play 20 minutes due to Kofi Cockburn getting in foul trouble and battled with both Purdue big men, keeping the Illini in the game.
Illinois is now 6-1 in Big Ten play and will play at Maryland on Friday.
