CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini (3-6) fell to Rutgers (4-4) on Saturday afternoon as the Illini struggled to put up points in both the third and fourth quarter.
The Illini only put up 107 yards on the ground against Rutgers after putting up 357 last week against Penn State.
Chase Brown carried the ball 18 times for 67 yards and didn't score a touchdown. The Illini started quarterback Brandon Peters who completed 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Rutgers put the game away in the fourth quarter after Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral ran the ball into the endzone from 15 yards out to make the score 17-14.
Rutgers then scored on a 25-yard field goal with 3:58 left in the game as the Illini failed to pick up offensive momentum.
