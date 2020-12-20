Rutgers (6-0) remained undefeated Sunday afternoon after taking down Illinois (5-3) 91-88 in a Big Ten showdown between No. 19 and No. 13.
Ron Harper Jr., who is one of the most elite scorers in the country right now, scored 28 points as Jacob Young added 24.
Kofi Cockburn put up 17 points in 33 minutes played as Ayo Dosunmu added 22 in 38 minutes. Illinois out-shot Rutgers in field goal percentage, 54% to 46.8%, as Rutgers won the rebounding battle, 35-34. Illinois continued to out-foul their opponents, this time fouling Rutgers 26-17.
The Illini will take on Penn State in another Big Ten matchup on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.