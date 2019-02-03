FEATURE: GIORGI BEZHANISHVILI
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) -- Whether its singing along to the pre-game music, coaching from the sidelines, cracking jokes on Big Ten Network, or teaching your local sports anchor how to salsa dance - If you're having a bad day, Giorgi Bezhanishvili will cheer you up.
He's also really good at basketball.
The six-foot-nine freshman from Rustavi, Georgia is putting up 11 points per game; he only averaged 8 per contest last year in high school.
He recently outplayed one of the best bigs in the country - scoring 20 points against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ.
VIDEO LINK: CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT HOW BEZHANISHVILI HAS BECOME A FAN FAVORITE IN ILLINI NATION.