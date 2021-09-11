CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WAND-TV) -- For the first time in the Bret Bielema era, the Illini Football team (1-2) has a losing streak, suffering a 42-14 loss to Virginia on the road.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for five touchdowns and over 400 yards as Virginia snapped a 9-game regular-season losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents.
Virginia took a quick 14-0 lead early in the game, which started at 11 a.m. ET. From there, momentum stayed with Virginia.
The Illini will now prepare for a home matchup against Big Ten opponent, Maryland, which will take place Friday night.
