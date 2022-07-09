CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it but college football is right around the corner.
Illinois has less than 50 days until their season opener against Wyoming.
The Illini will look a bit different than last season.
Big names like Doug Kramer, Kerby Joseph Vederian Lowe are all off to the NFL but that just means there's more opportunity for other guys to step up.
Combine that with a new offensive coordinator and there's a lot of change happening. But sometimes, that's exactly what a team needs.
