CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team is exactly two weeks away from their regular season opener against Wyoming.
Today, Illinois held their media day at Memorial Stadium.
The team has been practicing for two weeks and believes they've made great strides so far this season.
The Illini also know, there's still plenty of work that needs to be done in the next 14 days to be game ready on August 27th.
