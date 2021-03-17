CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football program hosted their pro day today.
Four Illinois football players showed their skills to 30 NFL teams.
Wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, linebacker Milo Eifler and defensive back Nate Hobbs were all in action.
From agility drills to of course the 40 yard dash and bench press... each athlete showed what they had.
Here's KG on what he wants teams to know if they draft him.
