CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown to kickoff is officially on. The Illini held its first training camp practice Saturday.
The team will be looking to improve on last year's 5-7 record, the first of the Bret Bielema era.
Going into year two, Bielema says he has a better grasp for his roster.
The team will kick off the season when they host Wyoming on Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.