CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After falling to 1-2 on the year thanks to a 42-14 loss to Virginia, Head Coach Bret Bielema is forced to climb back from a two-game losing streak as he prepares for a matchup with Big Ten opponent Maryland (2-0).
Bielema and company have the chance to go 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 2011 if they can secure a win. Helping them do that will be returning starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who has been cleared to play.
Maryland and Illinois will battle at Memorial Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8 PM CT on Friday.
