CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are coming off of their bye week and are matched up with Chattanooga.
Illinois will host the Mocs in the first-ever Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history.
The Mocs will be coming to Champaign with an undefeated 3-0 record this season.
Illinois has voiced how well-coached Chattanooga is and that they aren't taking the Mocs lightly.
The Illini coaching staff referred back to last season, when Chattanooga took SEC opponent Kentucky down to the wire and only lost by 5 points.
