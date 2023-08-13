CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Football players got to show off their personalities on Saturday at Illinois Football Media Day.
There was a lot of buzz about the freshman at Media day.
One freshman that was getting a ton of praise from head coach Bret Bielema is former ALAH standout Kaden Feagin.
Feagin is in a crowded running back room with potenital Doak Walker candidates in Josh McCray and Reggie Love III.
