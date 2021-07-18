CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Members of the Illini football team got together Friday morning on the campus of the University of Illinois to take part in Lift For Life.
Since the chapter's creation in 2011, the group has raised over $130,000 to battle rare diseases that have a impact on people's lives.
