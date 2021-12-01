Illini football players named to All-Big Ten teams

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team finished their regular season with a 5-7 record.
This week, several players were named to All-Big Ten teams.
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Doug Kramer, Center (All-Big Ten Second Team by coaches)
Chase Brown, Running Back (All-Big Ten Third Team by coaches)
Vederian Lowe, Offensive Lineman (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches/media)
Alex Palczewski, Offensive Lineman (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches/media)
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Kerby Joseph, Defensive Back (All-Big Ten First Team by media)
Sydney Brown, Defensive Back (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches/media)
Owen Carney Jr., Outside Linebacker (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches/media)
Jer'Zhan Newton, Defensive Lineman (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by media)
Keith Randolph Jr., Defensive Lineman (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by media)
Devon Witherspoon, Defensive Back (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by media)
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS
Blake Hayes, Punter (All-Big Ten Third Team by coaches)
James McCourt, Kicker (All-Big Ten Third Team by coaches)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.