Illini football players named to All-Big Ten teams

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team finished their regular season with a 5-7 record.

This week, several players were named to All-Big Ten teams.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

Doug Kramer, Center (All-Big Ten Second Team by coaches)

Chase Brown, Running Back (All-Big Ten Third Team by coaches)

Vederian Lowe, Offensive Lineman (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches/media)

Alex Palczewski, Offensive Lineman (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches/media)

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Kerby Joseph, Defensive Back (All-Big Ten First Team by media)

Sydney Brown, Defensive Back (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches/media)

Owen Carney Jr., Outside Linebacker (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches/media)

Jer'Zhan Newton, Defensive Lineman (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by media)

Keith Randolph Jr., Defensive Lineman (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by media)

Devon Witherspoon, Defensive Back (All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by media)

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS

Blake Hayes, Punter (All-Big Ten Third Team by coaches)

James McCourt, Kicker (All-Big Ten Third Team by coaches)

