CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- After the NCAA announced the approval of voluntary on-campus workouts for football and basketball as of June 1st, Illinois wasn't far behind in announcing their plans.
The school will allow the basketball and football teams to return June 3rd but these workouts will come with some changes.
Players who come back will be screened daily, workouts will be comprised of small groups and certain facilities will be off-limits.
In a press conference this week players expressed how happy they are to be back with their teammates.
Click the video above to hear from LB Jake Hansen, OL Kendrick Green and DB Nate Hobbs.
