(WAND) -- Three Illini players will represent the program at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis on July 26th. Defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. will be joined by wide receiver Isaiah Williams during this year's season preview.
Newton was one of the top defenders in college football last season, making the list of semifinalists for the Bednarik Award.
Randolph is a two-time All-Big Ten selection and is a preseason all-american for 2023 as selected by by Athlon.
Williams was ranked among the best players in the conference in 24/7 Sports' preseason rankings, stacking up at #22.
