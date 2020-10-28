CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Wisconsin and Nebraska become the first Big Ten football game to be canceled in 2020.
This comes after reports saying the Badgers had 12 members of their team test positive for COVID-19.
The Illini played Wisconsin on Friday night.
Today, WAND had it confirmed from a spokesperson with Illinois football that the team currently has zero positive COVID-19 cases.
As of right now, the game between Purdue and Illinois is still on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.