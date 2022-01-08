CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Football team has hired Barry Lunney Jr. as its next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
It comes less than 24 hours after the team dismissed former offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.
Illini head coach Bret Bielema announced the hire Saturday. Lunney will reunite with Bielema after spending five years as Bielema's tight ends coach at Arkansas from 2013-17.
Lunney most recently served as associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UTSA. The Roadrunners took down the Illini 37-30 last season.
"I am so excited to bring Barry Lunney to the University of Illinois family and put him in a position to lead our offense," said Bielema. "He has had success at every level he has coached and has a system that will help take our offense to a new level of success. He is a great teacher, communicator, and leader that our staff and players will gravitate to. His wife Janelle and family will be a great addition to our campus and community."
