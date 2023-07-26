INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAND) - Another football season is upon us and there's no better sign than the Big Ten's annual Football Media Days being hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Big Ten Championship is still months away, which means any of the teams in attendance can make a run for the title, including the Illini.
Head Coach Bret Bielema and his squad are focused on building off their success from the 2022 season, but understands complacency can set a team on course in the wrong direction.
In Indianapolis, he was joined by Jer'Zhan Newton, Keith Randolph Jr., and Isaiah Williams, who each are confident heading into the new year.
Each of the Illini representatives spent time fielding questions from media personnel, both local and national, about the direction of the team, how they plan to improve, and what it will take to reach a championship.
Amidst discussions on each of the programs, journalists paid particular attention to Northwestern, who is facing serious allegations of hazing. No athletes were in attendance for today's event, but interim Head Coach David Braun spoke on behalf of the team. He acknowledged the accusations and responded to reporter questions about the situation, but kept his poise and re-affirmed his goal for a successful football season.
As for the orange and blue, a certain buzz was present surrounding the Illini players. Many in attendance seemingly recognize winds of change are pushing Illinois along into the season ahead.
